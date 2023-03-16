Maimuna’s Memoir: A Homily For This Season: A Complex Naira Policy





You’re all probably wondering why I’m giving this homily at this time and not when the kasala initially started. Well, I was divided on what to say. I mean the new Naira policy is complex in a lot of ways. It is an example of ‘The Good, The Bad and The Ugly’. It’s brought up mixed feelings. It has made us cry and it has made us laugh. My people know how to make jokes out of a funny situation. It has made us join endless unimaginable queues at the ATM points, and of course it has made us sit or sleep on bank counters, as we wait and demand for our hard earned money in cash. But, it also brought us together, kindred spirits as we made new friends because we shared same problems. To an extent crime reduced drastically. To an extent it curbed vote buying. It made us learn how to conduct transactions in a cashless way.





Source: Leadership Newspaper