Rivers People Are Tired Of Wike, His Stealing – Amaechi





Former Minister of Transportation and erstwhile Governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has called on Rivers people to come out on March 18 election day, vote and stand to protect their votes, stating that it was the only way to put a stop to Governor Nyesom Wike’s alleged stealing.

He said unlike the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, who has a mind of his own, Wike wants to continue his stealing of Rivers resources by installing his errand boy.

Amaechi spoke on Wednesday, during his campaign visit to the popular Mile 3 Market in Port Harcourt, and electoral wards in Ikwerre and Etche Local Government Areas to canvass votes for the APC candidate.

In Elele he said, “Wike is tribalistic. Wike does not even support Ikwerre people, Wike supports only himself and his pocket, and his garrulous mouth. We will win. You need to come out and vote and make us win. People are tired of Wike and his stealing. And I’m not joking when I said…





Source: Leadership Newspaper