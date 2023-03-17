Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation Celebrates First International Scholar





Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation yesterday celebrated its first international scholar among AIG Public Leaders Programme graduates.

The AIG Public Leaders Programme (PLP), offered by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and the University of Oxford’s Blavatnik School of Government, is an executive education programme that provides high-potential African public servants the opportunity to acquire the skills needed to create cultures of excellence, effectiveness, and integrity in their organisations.

In his welcome address, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Chairman of the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, stated that as part of its multi-billion Naira committment to facilitate the transformation of the public sector, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation was committed to building a new generation of public sector leaders to drive change across their varous organisations. He said that the Foundation’s partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford was a means of ensuring that these…





Source: Leadership Newspaper