Binani Press Contract: INEC Defends Procurement Process





Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has defended the award of a contract for the printing of sensitive election materials to Binani Printing Press Limited allegedly owned by Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Adamawa State.

The commission said yesterday all its procurements activities go through open competitive bidding and Binani Printing Press Limited was one of the security printing companies that applied to print security documents for the commission.

In the report, it was alleged that she owns Binani Printing Press Limited.

The commission in a statement yesterday in Abuja signed by the national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the procurements in the Commission go through open competitive bidding and Binani Printing Press Limited was one of the security printing companies that applied to print security documents for the Commission.

Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper