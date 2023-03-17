Constitution Review: Buhari Signs State Legislature, Judiciary Autonomy Bill, Others Into Law





President Muhammadu Buhari has assented 16 Constitution Alteration Bills into law.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and chairman of House Committee on 1999 Constitution Review, Hon. Idris Wase, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Wase commended President Buhari for giving assent to the Bills, which according to him, will devolve more power to States of the Federation.

The Bill on financial independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary was one of the Bills signed into law by the President.

Other Bills signed by the President were on the removal of the railway, prison and electricity from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent list.

LEADERSHIP reports that the National Assembly had in January transmitted 35 constitution amendment Bills to the President for assent.

The 35 Bills have been considered by 27 State Houses of Assembly and approved by at least 24 State Assemblies as required by Section 9 of the 1999 Constitution (as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper