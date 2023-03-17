Diaspora Group Begs Nigerians Not To Shun Gov’ship, Assembly Polls





A group, Diaspora Medics for Good Governance (DM4GG) has appealed to Nigerian voters to come out en masse for tomorrow’s governorship and state assembly elections and not to be deterred by the irregularities in the presidential polls.

The group said Nigerians should vote for candidates that will promote good governance in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement co-signed by the directors of DM4GG – Dr Chukwudi Muojieje, Dr Kunle Adedeji, Dr Chete M Eze-Nliam, Dr Idu Nwapa, Prof Dilly Anumba, and Mrs Maureen Aghomon, they noted the widespread dissatisfaction with the conduct of the presidential election on February 25, and appealed to Nigerian voters not to be deterred by the irregularities, but to come out in large numbers to perform their civic duties by voting on March 18, 2023.

The statement reads in part, “The Diaspora Medics for Good Governance (DM4GG), a diaspora-based group comprising mainly medical professionals with the vision of restoring Nigeria’s health…





Source: Leadership Newspaper