Drama Series, Lahira, To Address Insecurity





It was a night of combat chic fashion, emotional reactions, and great entertainment as Africa Magic unveiled its brand new drama series, Lahira, at a watch party held at The Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Lahira tells the story of a courageous young girl whose village gets destroyed by armed men. This destruction forces the girl, Lahira, into an IDP camp, but her stay is short-lived as the same insurgents who obliterated her home also stormed the IDP camp and abducted her and other young girls. Doctor Louis Michel, the head of the IDP camp, becomes the insurgents’ target.

In captivity, the fearless Lahira stages several escape attempts and will stop at nothing to liberate herself and the other girls. In doing so, she becomes an insufferable plague within the camp. Meanwhile, a special military team – the Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) squad leads the search for Lahira and the girls while Doctor Louis must continue trying to evade abduction.

The series,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper