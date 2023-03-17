Guber Polls: Enugu PDP Accuses Labour Party Of Amassing Weapons





Enugu State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has urged security agencies to look into allegations that the Labour Party (LP) in the state had amassed arms, ammunition, and “angels” of death in several boundary communities in three neighbouring states from where it intends to deploy in the early hours of tomorrow.

In a statement signed by the director-general of the PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Nana Ogbodo, the party said it also had it “on good authority” that LP had perfected plans to intimidate and compel voters in Enugu North Senatorial District to cast their ballots for it, saying that, ‘”to the desperate opposition, the March 18 election has become a case of your vote or your life.”

The PDP said it was unfortunate that while it chose “to walk on an edifying path,” its opponents had chosen to “swim in the mud,” and “preferring to indulge in a campaign of calumny, unconscionable fabrications and character smear”, which it…





Source: Leadership Newspaper