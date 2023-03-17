Nigeria Loses Future Goalkeeper To England’s U-20 Team





Nigeria’s Super Eagles hope of solving its goalkeeping nightmare with the promising 19year-old England-based Nigerian kid sensation, Owen Olamidayo Goodman, may not come through as the lad has been invited to the England’s U-20 national team ahead of the U-20 World Cup.

The goalkeeper, who was born in the United Kingdom, to a Nigerian mother and British father, is one of the two goalkeepers invited to the 22-member England team by Technical Director John McDermott.

The kid sensation, who recently penned a new deal with his U-21 Crystal Palace club, is expected to report to the national team camp on Sunday along with other players.

The team is expected to play three friendly matches before the departure for the 23rd edition of the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia scheduled for May 20 to June 11, 2023.

Preparation for the summer tournament will see England play France, USA and Germany.

The English fans will have the opportunity to see some of the most exciting young players in the country…





Source: Leadership Newspaper