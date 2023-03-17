Police Debunks Seizure Of Thumbprinted Ballot Papers In Gombe





The Gombe State Police Command has debunked a rumour on social media that it apprehended members of a political party in the State thumbprinting ballot papers ahead of the Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections in the State.

Spokesperson of the Command, Mahid Muazu Abubakar, in a press release issued to journalists on Friday, described the insinuations as a false alarm.

According to him, the said party members were only conducting mock election to educate their supporters on how to thumbprint on ballots on the election day in order to avoid invalid votes.

“The news going round on social media platforms that some agents of a certain political party were apprehended in Gombe State thumb-printing ballot papers ahead of the gubernatorial election was fake.

“Police investigation reveals that supporters of the political party were using sample ballot papers to educate their would-be voters on how to vote for their candidate, which was written boldly on the sample…





Source: Leadership Newspaper