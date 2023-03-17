VP Osinbajo In Ogun, Meets Party Leaders Ahead Of Guber Poll





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, accompanied by his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo, on Friday, arrived in his hometown, Ikenne, in Ogun State, ahead of the rescheduled Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections holding on Saturday.

On arrival, the VP held consultations with leaders and some members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikenne Local Government Area at the Legacy Centre in the town.

According to a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande, APC leaders who met with the Vice President included a Member of the House of Representatives, Mrs. Adewunmi Onanuga, representing Remo Federal Constituency and some Ward Chairmen and Local Government Councillors. The Ward Chairmen included Hon. Kunle Orelaja, Hon Niran Salau, and Hon. Segun Awomuti, while the LG Councilors included Hon. Idowu Matonmi and Kayode Shodiyan.

While welcoming the Vice President, the APC stakeholders expressed appreciation for his national service and contributions in the Ikenne LGA.

The VP and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper