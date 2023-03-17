We Lost 5 Members In Clash With Kaduna Gov’s Convoy – Shi’ites





The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, has claimed that five of its members were killed and several others injured in a clash with Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai’s convoy on Thursday.

One of the IMN leaders, Sheikh Aliyu Umar, who briefed journalists on the development in Rigasa, Igabi local government area of the State on Friday, said the IMN would be dragging the State government to court over the killing of its members.

According to the Shi’ite leader, the incident happened on Thursday when members of the IMN were on their usual peaceful procession to press home their demand for the release of Sheikh Zakzaky’s International Passport and be allowed to go abroad for medical care.

Umar said, “On Thursday, we came out for our usual protest, because our leader (Sheikh Zakzaky) has since been released, but they refused to give him his passport to allow him travel abroad for medical checkup. Therefore, we use to come out to remind the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper