Zamfara Agency Attacks PDP Gov’ship Candidate’s Convoy





Less than 48 hours to the 2023 Governorship and State Assemly elections nationwide, the convoy of the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, was on Thursday night attacked allegedly by the armed officials of the State government-backed Anti-thuggery Committee.

Lawal’s convoy was attacked on Sani Abacha Way within the GRA in Gusau, the State capital.

In a press statement issued in Gusau on Thursday, the Dauda Lawal Media Office claimed that the attack was unprovoked and was an attempt to assassinate the PDP governorship candidate.

The Anti-thuggery Committee was said to have ambushed the convoy and opened fire on the campaign vehicles in Lawal’s convoy during the attack on Thursday night, with scores of police escorts injured.

The DL Media Office noted that this was the second time within a month that the Anti-thuggery Committee had made attempts on the life of the Zamfara State PDP governorship candidate.

Lawal, together with some…





Source: Leadership Newspaper