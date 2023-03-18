Buhari Returns To Daura For Guber Election





President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Daura, Katsina State on Friday, for the rescheduled Governorship and State Assembly elections holding on Saturday.

On arrival, the President visited the palace of Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruk Umar, to express his deep condolences and that of the nation, following death of Hajiya Talatu.

During the visit, according to a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President paid tributes to the deceased, describing her as an epitome of motherhood who personified decency, compassion and a very good character.

“I commiserate with you on this moment of sadness for the Emir, the Emirate Council and the people of Daura,’’ he said.

The Emir thanked the President for the visit and wished him a peaceful and successful end to his tenure.

Prayers were said for the repose of the deceased and the wellbeing of the President and the nation.

Earlier on arrival in Katsina, the State capital, the President was received at the Umaru…





Source: Leadership Newspaper