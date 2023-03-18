Guber Poll: INEC Postpones Elections In 10 Polling Units In Lagos





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly elections in 10 polling units in the Victoria Garden City (VGC) Lekki area of Lagos State.

The elections have now been scheduled to hold on Sunday, March 19, 2023 from 8:30am to 2:30pm.

This may not be unconnected with issues of violence and logistics challenges surrounding the polls.

The Commission restated commitment to ensure all eligible voters are not disenfranchised.





Source: Leadership Newspaper