Humanitarian Ministry, Stakeholders Meet On Zero Draft National Policy





The Ministry of humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in collaboration with World Food Programme other stakeholders Thursday met to fine-tune the zero draft national guidelines to standardise the use of cash and voucher assistance in humanitarian interventions, Response in Nigeria.

The minister, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq who disclosed this at a workshop in Keffi, Nasarawa State said the workshop was aimed at sharpening the shared understanding of the relevant stakeholders on the use of cash and voucher assistance and to strategically position them to identify, design and develop an inclusive national policy that would strengthen the institutional capacity and operational environment of cash and voucher assistance in Nigeria.

The minister who was represented by the deputy director, disaster management, Dr Sulieman Abubakar, said cash and voucher assistance was gaining prominence and rapidly expanding modalities for the delivery of humanitarian assistance…





Source: Leadership Newspaper