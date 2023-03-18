JUST-IN: ICC Issues Warrant Of Arrest Against President Putin Over War Crimes





The International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, Netherlands, has issued an arrest warrant against Russian President, Vladimir Putin, who the court accused of being responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, including the unlawful deportation of children.

Russia has repeatedly denied that its forces have committed atrocities in Ukraine even as a warrant has also been issued for Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights.

However, Russia’s foreign ministry spokeswoman said the ICC decision’s has “no significance whatsoever.”

Russia earlier threatened to destroy any fighter jets given to Ukraine by its allies after two countries promised planes.

Analysts believe that this warrant on the face of it, is an extraordinary development in Russia’s year-old invasion of Ukraine.

Analysts said of all the many alleged and well-documented war crimes committed in Ukraine by Russian forces, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has chosen to focus on the apparent forced abduction…





Source: Leadership Newspaper