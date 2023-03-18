Malfunction Of BVAS, Insecurity Mar Guber Polls – CSO





A civil society organisation (CSO), Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), has said that the malfunctioning of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) machines and insecurity have affected the conduct of the Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

A report released and signed by the Executive Director of the CSO, Bukola Idowu, said they observed cases of BVAS malfunctioning in the elections.

“Most of these malfunctioning states of BVAS were due to system Issues; we also got a meagre report of BVAS failure to accredit. It is noteworthy to state that KDI Data Room confirms that at 11:45 am today, two results uploads were seen on the INEC’s IReV portal. Out of curiosity, we discovered an incomplete result in PU 029, Ward 07 in Port Harcourt LGA and a headshot of an individual in PU 068, Ojugbe, AABULOMA-amadi Ama Ward in Port Harcourt LGA in Rivers State. We see this as either a sign of a breach in the infrastructure behind IReV or incompetence on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper