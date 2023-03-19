Addressing Persistent Petrol Market Disruptions, Operators’ Disenchantment





The Nigeria downstream petroleum industry has always encountered dangerous or bad situation and so volatile and constantly sucked into a vortex of despair.

The current round of hardship experienced by motorists to get petrol which has disrupted the transport subsector began late in 2022 and heightened this year and almost threatened the crucial part of the general elections.

As the nation, gets set for the last lap of the elections, there is palpable fear of major distribution crises.

Already, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), which regulates the sector, has admitted patches of negligence.

The agency, which is waking up to realise this, said it is working with other stakeholders to mitigate the slight tightness being experienced in the distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also called petrol.

The authority’s chief executive, NMDPRA made this known in a statement recently. He said, operations in loading depots have fully resumed,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper