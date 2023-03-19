Benue: 6 Killed As Violence Mars Elections





The governorship and State House of Assembly elections held on Saturday in Benue State were marred by violence in some areas.

No fewer than six persons were killed while many others were injured during the elections.

LEADERSHIP gathered that security personnel shot dead six persons in Gboko local area of the State for allegedly snatching ballot boxes.

It was gathered that the six persons, who were killed at different locations by the security personnel, stormed polling units to snatch the ballot boxes for money bags politicians, who were desperate to win the elections.

Some men who allegedly dressed in Army uniform also beat up a member of the House of Representatives, representing Buruku federal constituency of the State, Kpam Jimin Sokpo.

Sokpo in a telephone conversation told our correspondent that some men dressed in Army uniform came to the hotel where he was relaxing in three trucks, pulled him out and started beating him without any provocation, a development that led…





Source: Leadership Newspaper