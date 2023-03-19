Can Pre-implantation Genetic Testing Tackle Multiple Miscarriages?





While it is the dream of every couple to have a baby, they can call their own, many families seem to be so far away from realizing this dream, especially those battling with reoccurring miscarriages.

Recurrent pregnancy loss (RPL) is traditionally defined as three or more spontaneous consecutive pregnancy losses.

Studies have shown that one in seven pregnancies worldwide ends in miscarriage, and 11 per cent of women endure a failed pregnancy at least once in their lifetime.

This heart wrecking development has left many couples wondering about what could be the factor responsible for early miscarriage? A study titled: “Aneuploidy in Early Miscarriage and its Related Factors,” revealed that genetic factors are the main cause of early miscarriage.

Explaining further, the medical director, Nordica Fertility Centre, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi told LEADERSHIP Weekend that approximately, 15 to 20 per cent of clinical pregnancies will be a spontaneous miscarriage (SM) during the first…





Source: Leadership Newspaper