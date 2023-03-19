Edo LP Chieftain, Obaseki’s CoS In War Of Words Over Alleged Attack





A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State, Chief Patrick Eholor, on Sunday, accused the Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Osaigbovo Iyoha, of orchestrating an attack on his person at the Urokpota Hall venue of Oredo local government area Collation Centre on Saturday, where the results of the State House of Assembly elections were being collated.

But, in a swift reaction, Iyoha when contacted, denied the allegation and accused Eholor of rather coming to disrupt the process of election results collation in the centre.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Benin City on Sunday, Eholor also carpeted the entire election exercise from February 25 to the last Saturday’s election which he said were compromised.

He said, “I was molested in my State. I went to Urokpota Hall where they took the materials to after collating at George Idah, I saw the police standing, we were winning overwhelmingly but in that place, they were changing the results and I said…





Source: Leadership Newspaper