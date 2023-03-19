Guber/Assembly Polls: INEC To Review Cases Of Inducement, Harassment, Manipulation 





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that allegations of voter inducement, harassment, and manipulation of results in the just-concluded Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday, will be reviewed and addressed appropriately.

The nation’s electoral body insisted that the Commission was committed to the sanctity of the electoral process and will not hesitate to take drastic measures against proven irregularities.

This is even as the Commission lamented that during the polls, some of its staff were abducted, harassed, intimidated, hospitalised, and in one case killed.

The national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the Commission, Festus Okoye, stated this while briefing journalists at National Situation Room, in Abuja on Sunday.

Okoye stated that the Commission earlier alerted the nation to the invasion of its Obingwa Local Government Area office in Abia State by thugs during the collation of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper