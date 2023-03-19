JUST-IN: Fintiri Leads In Adamawa As Collation Of Results Begins





Incumbent Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is leading other candidates in the Saturday’s Adamawa State Governorship election results announced so far on Sunday afternoon.

Fintiri has won seven LGAs out of the 10 LGA results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

PDP won in Guyuk, Jada, Gombi, Shelleng, Ganye, Demsa and Lamurde LGAs of the State, while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru Binani won Mayo-Belwa, Maiha and Mubi-North LGAs so far.

Results from 11 more LGAs were being awaited as the collation officers announced a break at till 4pm on Sunday, for continuation of the collation.

Results From 10 LGAs At A Glance:

1. Guyuk LGA:

PDP – 18,427

APC – 14,172

SDP – 422

2. Jada LGA:

PDP – 22,933

APC – 20,899

SDP – 753

3. Gombi LGA

PDP – 19,866

APC – 19,665

ADC – 148

4. Shelleng LGA:

PDP – 14,867

APC – 12,589

SDP – 1,136

5. Ganye LGA:

APC – 21,605

PDP – 17,883

APP – 92

6. Demsa…





Source: Leadership Newspaper