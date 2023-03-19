Not Again: Thugs, Low Turnout Mar Governorship Polls





Oh, not again, an exclamation of anger and exasperation about something bad that has happened for a second time, were the words on the lips of furious citizens while fuming over yesterday’s governorship and state assembly elections in Nigeria which were largely marred by thugs, low voter turnout, killings and vote-buying.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the second set of the 2023 general elections of the country in Sub-Saharan Africa was characterised by violence, voter intimidation unleashed by thugs, leading to low turnout of the electorate.

In Benue State, North Central Nigeria, the governorship and state House of Assembly elections were marred by violence in some areas, with no fewer than six persons killed, while many others were injured.

It was gathered that security personnel shot dead six persons in Gboko local government area of the state for allegedly snatching ballot boxes.

The six persons who fell to the bullets of the security forces at different locations had stormed the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper