Vote Buying Rampant In Cross River, Adamawa, Ogun, Ondo, Imo – OrderPaper





OrderPaper, Nigeria’s premier and pre-eminent policy think-tank and legislative interface organization has said that the governorship elections held on Saturday were characterized by vote buying and selling.

The organisation said it deployed 400 observers to monitor the 2023 governorship and state assembly elections nationwide.

In its preliminary report on the elections signed by the Communications Lead,

Voter Project, Temidayo Taiwo-Sidiq, OrderPaper said that political party agents influenced vote buying and selling in states like Cross River, Adamawa, Ogun, Ondo and Imo.

The organization however commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for early commencement of voting.

The statement read in parts: “Compared with the Presidential and National Assembly elections, there is a marked improvement in the arrival of INEC officials for the Governorship and State Assembly elections. The average time of arrival and opening of polling units stood generally at 9:00…





Source: Leadership Newspaper