Voter Apathy In Kaduna As El-Rufai Alleges Voter Intimidation





There was noticeable voter apathy in the governorship and House of Assembly elections held yesterday in Kaduna State, just as Governor Nasir el-Rufai alleged intimidation of voters in Southern part of the state.

Unlike the presidential and National Assembly elections that recorded high turnout, many voters did not show up to vote yesterday.

Our correspondent who visited many polling units within Kaduna metropolis said despite early arrival of election materials most polling units were scanty.

Governor Nasir el-Rufai who alleged voter intimidation, however, commended INEC for commencing the elections in time.

El-Rufai while speaking with journalists after casting his vote at his polling unit said: “What I am seeing in the turnout is a little bit low compared to the presidential election. We already received reports of voter intimidation particularly in Southern Kaduna.

“INEC has done very well, in most of the polling units voting started 8-30 am, voting started on time, INEC…





Source: Leadership Newspaper