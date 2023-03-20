Declare Adamawa Guber Election Result Now, Atiku Tells INEC





Former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare the oustanding Adamawa State governorship election result with immediate effect.

Addressing journalists at his residence in Yola, the State capital, on Monday, Atiku said it was evident that the PDP had won the governorship poll with landslide, wondering why the delay in declaring the party’s candidate, incumbent Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, as the winner of the exercise held last Saturday.

He urged Nigerians and the international community to mount pressure on INEC to declare the results unfailingly this Monday.

“The attitude of INEC in this State leaves much to be desired.

“They tried to alter the results from Fofure LGA, but even with that PDP had won the election.

“I personally spoke to INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu, to release the results as…





Source: Leadership Newspaper