Dotmac Awarded Best Internet Service Provider At National Quality Order Of Merit Awards 2023





Dotmac Technologies Ltd, a leading internet service provider in Nigeria, was recently awarded the Best Internet Service Provider at the National Quality Order of Merit Awards 2023.

The prestigious event was held on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Nicon Luxury Hotel in Abuja.

The National Quality Order of Merit Awards recognises companies that have demonstrated excellence in their field and have made a positive impact on their industry and community. Dotmac Technologies Ltd was honored with the Best Internet Service Provider award for their exceptional service, commitment to quality, and innovative approach to providing internet solutions.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the National Quality Order of Merit Awards,” said Dotmac CEO, Michael Ayoade. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who are committed to providing our customers with the best internet experience possible. We are proud to be leading the way in the internet service…





Source: Leadership Newspaper