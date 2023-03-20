Ex-Enugu Gov, Nnamani, Quits PDP After Losing Re-election Bid





Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has formally withdrawn his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) just as he expressed appreciation to his constituents for the unalloyed support over the years.

LEADERSHIP reports that Nnamani lost his reelection bid to the candidate of the Labour Party in the rescheduled Enugu East senatorial election, which held on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Senator Nnamani said he has consulted with his associates and constituents alike and have decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.

He said he has moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency will be the building blocks on which his successors can build on.

Senator Nnamani thanked Nigerians especially the Ebeano political family and urged them to remain steadfast in the years ahead.

The former governor openly…





Source: Leadership Newspaper