Guber Poll: PDP Raises Alarm Over Deployment Of Special Forces To Zamfara  





The Zamfara State chapter of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over the deployment of Special Forces by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to be part of the ongoing Zamfara State governorship election process.

The PDP in a statement on Monday in Gusau, the State capital through the Dauda Lawal Media Office, accused the Inspector General of Police of conniving with incumbent Governor Muhammad Matawalle to rig the governorship election in his favour.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far announced the results of 11 local government areas out of 14 local government areas in the State.

The PDP candidate has so far polled 325,238 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 251,006.

“As it stands, we have won nine local governments while the APC won two local governments. We are waiting for the official announcement of three local government areas: Kauran Namoda, Maradun, and Birnin…





Source: Leadership Newspaper