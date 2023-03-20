JUST-IN: APC Retakes Sokoto From Tambuwal





Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, the candidate of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded Saturday’s governorship election in Sokoto State, has been declared the governor-elect of State.

Declaring Ahmed Aliyu as duly elected at the INEC collation centre in Sokoto Sunday night, the Returning Officer, Professor Armayau Hamisu from Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State, announced that the APC candidate polled 453,661 votes to defeat his closest challenger and candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mallam Saidu Umar, who polled 404,632 votes.

Recall that Aliyu was the deputy governor to the incumbent Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal from 2015 to 2018, when he resigned from office over political difference with Tambuwal.

The Governor had defected to the PDP at the time while Aliyu refused to follow suit and stayed put in APC.

According to the declared results, Ahmed Aliyu won in 18 out of the 23 local government areas of the State.

He won in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper