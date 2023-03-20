Kano Guber: After Results From 31 LGAs, NNPP Maintains Lead Ahead APC





The candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has secured a narrow lead over his closest challenger and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Dr. Yusuf Gawuna, as collation of 2023 Kano State governorship election results get underway on Sunday night.

The two candidates have continued to trail behind each other close since the collation of the governorship election results started.

LEADERSHIP reports that Kano State has 44 local government areas, being the highest in the country.

After the collation of election results from 31 Local Government Areas out of the 44, NNPP’s Abba Yusuf polled 592,503 votes ahead of Nasir Gawuna of the APC, who secured 584,237 votes, leaving a margin of 8,266 votes.

Details Later….





Source: Leadership Newspaper