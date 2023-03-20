Petrol Supply Rises By 44.2% To 488.94m Litres In 1 Week – NNPCL





The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has said a total of 488.94 million litres of petrol was distributed to 63 depots across the country in the one week spanning March 11 to 17, 2023, to stabilise supply.

This marked an increase of 44.2 per cent in the volume distributed compared to a total of 339 million litres of petrol distributed the previous week between February 25 and March 3.

This is as many independent petroleum marketers continue to sell petrol close to N300 per litre in Lagos, outskirts of Abuja and other parts of the country despite the NNPCL’s agreement to their request for direct supply of products. This is far above the current regulated prices of between N184 and N194 per litre.

LEADERSHIP checks reveal that only filling stations like Total, Mobile and NNPCL retails outlets and few independent markets, are selling at the price of N185 nad N194/N199per litre, in Lagos and Abuja respectively.

Data released by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream…





Source: Leadership Newspaper