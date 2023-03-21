AFCON 2023 Qualifier: Fans To Pay N10,000, N2,000 To Watch Super Eagles Against Guinea-Bissau





Tickets for Friday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Djurtus of Guinea Bissau have been calibrated in price ranges of N2,000 and N10,000 for ordinary and VIP seats respectively.

The tickets, which are available at the secretariat of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Package B of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Area 10 Old Parade Ground, NFF office at Wuse Zone 7, all in Abuja and other designated places, will be announced on broadcast stations nationwide.

Three-time African champions Nigeria on six maximum points from their previous two matches, take on Guinea Bissau in a top-of-the-table clash that will largely determine the swing of the pool.

Coach Peseiro-led Eagles are favoured to pick all six points in the double legs cracker to guarantee their passage to Cote d’Ivoire early next year.

Meanwhile, there were 21 players in the Super Eagles’ John Wood Hotel abode in Abuja as at Tuesday afternoon with…





Source: Leadership Newspaper