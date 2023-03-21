Buhari Inaugurates Game-changing Counter Terrorism Centre, New ONSA Building 





President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, in Abuja inaugurated the new Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and National Counterterrorism Centre (NCTC), two state-of-the-art facilities to optimise efforts at addressing evolving security challenges in the country, especially terrorism and violent extremism.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two world-class facilities, the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said it would serve as a major legacy to provide the incoming administration with infrastructure to effectively coordinate national security and counterterrorism efforts.

The President also used the occasion to outline significant milestones achieved by his administration on national security, including gains in combating terrorism, armed banditry, kidnapping, separatist tendencies, crude oil theft, piracy as well as militancy in the South-South and cyber-security.

On the threat of terrorism, which was labelled as a major security challenge…





Source: Leadership Newspaper