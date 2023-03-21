Ex-Boko Haram Terrorist Who Masterminded Attacks On Troops In Borni Nabbed





Troops of 152 Battallion, Operation Hadin Kai, in Banki, Borno State, have arrested a repentant Boko Haram terrorist, Ba’ana Bdiya, also known as ‘Manci’ who once masterminded attacks against troops leading to the death of many soldiers.

This is occurring less than one week after two other ex-terrorists, Goni Farouq and Amir Zabu, (The executioner) who were top former Commanders of Boko Haram, were intercepted in a phone conversation, planing attacks against troops.

Ba’ana was among the thousands of Boko Haram terrorists, who laid down their arms and accepted back by the society after undergoing rehabilitation. But despite renouncing his membership of the terror group, he maintained close contact with his former colleagues.

Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region, disclosed that intelligence sources revealed that information provided by Ba’ana has helped the Boko Haram terrorists to successfully ambush troops during fighting…





Source: Leadership Newspaper