Federal Gov’t Arraigns Newspaper Publisher Over Alleged Terrorism Financing





The negotiator between the federal government and terrorists, who abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train passengers in March 2022, Tukur Mamu, has been arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mamu, who is the publisher of Desert Herald newspaper based in Kaduna, however, pleaded not guilty to a 10-count charge bordering on terrorism financing, among others, preferred against him by the Federal Government.

The publisher, who was arraigned by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) before Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, denied having any alliance to the terrorists.

Justice Nkeonye Maha of a sister court on September 13, 2022, gave the Department of State Services (DSS) the go-ahead to detain the former negotiator for 60 days to enable the secret police conclude its investigation on Mamu, who led the negotiation with the terrorists for the release of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers kidnapped on March 28, 2022.

In the charge, the federal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper