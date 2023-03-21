I’m Shattered, Heartbroken Over Saturday’s Polls – Bode George 





A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has reacted to the last Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections in Lagos State, saying that he felt shattered and heartbroken that Nigeria’s democracy was in shambles.

Chief George in a statement signed by him on Monday, said as a Lagosian, “I felt so shattered, so heartbroken that our democracy is now in shambles.”

According to him, “What a disgrace! I am close to 80 years now but never in my life have I seen such a despicable and dishonourable way of not allowing people express their right to elect whoever they want.”

He noted that the just-concluded Governorship and House of Assbly elections in some places, were completely shambolic.

“It is disheartening that Lagos State, the bastion of civility, humility, decorum, harmony and respect for the rule of law was, on Saturday, turned to a den of lunatics during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“This…





Source: Leadership Newspaper