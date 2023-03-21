Imo Diaspora Hails Uzodimma, Ebere For Winning 27 Assembly Seats For APC





Convener and coordinator Imo Diaspora For Governor Hope Uzodimma, Ochiagha Nnanna Okere has hailed the governor of Imo State Senator Hope Uzodimma and the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, MacDonald Ebere for the superlative performance of the party in the just concluded State House of Assembly elections held on March 18, 2023. He noted that the duo engineered the APC’s winning of all 27 state Assembly seats in the state.

In statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Abuja from his Finland base, Okere said that what Nigerians witnessed in Imo State was the classic case of the triumph of good over evil. He recalled how several power blocks had conspired against Uzodimma once he recovered his stolen mandate from the then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through the instrumentality of the Supreme Court and they vowed to make his government ungovernable. He noted that these enemies of progress in Imo State instigated…





Source: Leadership Newspaper