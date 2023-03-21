JUST-IN: APC’s Uba Sani Wins Kaduna Gov’ship Election





The governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has been declared winner of the State Governorship election held on Saturday.

Hon. Isah Ashiru Kudan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) closely trailed behind in the keenly contested election.

The collation of results from the 23 local government areas of the State, which commenced at about 2:20pm on Sunday and lasted till Monday night, raised alot of concerns before the winner was eventually announced.

In the final results declared by the Kaduna State Governorship Collation officer, Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, he said Senator Uba Sani of APC scored a total of 730,002 votes to beat his closest challenger, PDP’s Isah Ashiru, who polled 719,196 votes to place second in the election.

Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Jonathan Asake polled 58,283 votes to place third while Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled…





Source: Leadership Newspaper