JUST-IN: PDP Candidate Leads As INEC Declares Adamawa Gov’ship Poll Inconclusive





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the March 18 governorship election in Adamawa State inconclusive.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Aishatu Dahiru famously known as Binani scored 390, 275 while the incumbent Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, polled 421,524 votes.

However, INEC declared the election inconclusive due to the difference in margin of lead and number of PVCs in areas where election did not take place across the State.

Details Later….





Source: Leadership Newspaper