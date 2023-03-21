Media Tycoon, Murdoch, Finds Love After 4th Divorce





A 92-year-old billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch has announced his engagement to new girlfriend Ann Lesley Smith, less than a year after his divorce from his fourth wife, Jerry Hall, was finalised.

He revealed the news in an interview with one of his own publications, the New York Post, on Monday morning, revealing that he proposed to his 66-year-old girlfriend with an Asscher-cut diamond solitaire ring on St. Patrick’s Day in New York City.

Murdoch, who has been married four times before, admitted that he was ‘nervous’ about proposing yet again, admitting that he had ‘dreaded falling in love’ – but that he is confident that his marriage to Smith will be his ‘last’.

He said, “ I was very nervous,’ he shared, while revealing that the pair plan to wed this year, in late summer.’I dreaded falling in love — but I knew this would be my last. It better be. I’m happy.’





Source: Leadership Newspaper