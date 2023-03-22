2023 Elections Proof Nigeria’s Democracy Has Matured – Buhari 





President Muhammadu Buhari has said that given the chance of a free and fair election as well as non-interference as was witnessed on February 25 and March 18 elections, Nigerians have proved to be capable of deciding who leads them without anyone telling them what to do.

President Buhari, who expressed satisfaction with remarkable passion towards democracy exhibited by Nigerians through the choices they made in the Presidential, National Assembly and the subsequent Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, said Nigeria’s democracy has truly matured.

“People are realising their power. Given the chance of a free and fair vote, nobody can tell them what to do. I am unhappy that some candidates lost in the election. But I am inspired by the fact that voters were able to make their own decision, to decide who won and who lost.

“With the currency change, there was no money to spread around but even then, I told voters to take the money and vote according to their…





Source: Leadership Newspaper