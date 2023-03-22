Ali Bello Vs EFCC: Court Adjourns Hearing Till May 22





Hearing in the case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Ali Bello and another over an alleged N3bn fraud has been adjourned till May 22, 2023 for continuation of hearing.

Prosecution opened their case (FRN Vs. Ali Bello and another) against the defendant by calling two witnesses – a compliance officer from Zenith Bank, Daniel Udoh; and a compliance officer from the United Bank for Africa, Bananda Edward.

Rotimi Iseoluwa Oyedepo, SAN, lead Counsel for the EFCC in the case, filed with suit no FCH/ABJ/CR/550/2022.

The first witness tendered in evidence the bank statements of “Kogi State Government” and a certificate of compliance, which were admitted in evidence.

The defence counsel, A.M. Aliyu, SAN, objected to the admissibility of the two documents, stating that he would address his objection in his final written address.

During cross-examination, Udoh admitted that the bank statement he presented did not belong to the Kogi State Government but to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper