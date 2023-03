Diaspora Tasks Plateau Governor-elect On Inclusive Governance

Some indigenes of Plateau living in the United States, have tasked the Governor-elect, Caleb Mutfwang of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure effective and inclusive government that would reflect the will of the people.

The group, under the auspices of Plateau State Association USA, Inc. (PSA-USA), gave the advice in a congratulatory letter signed by its National President, Dr Barth Shepkong and addressed to Mr Mutfwang.

A copy of the letter was made available to newsmen in Abuja.

It reads: “On behalf of the members of Plateau State Association USA Inc (PSA-USA), please accept our sincere congratulations on your success in being elected as governor and deputy governor of Plateau State in the just-concluded 2023 Gubernatorial elections.

“It is time to come together to build a better, united, and more inclusive Plateau State.

“The future belongs to us all. Let us work together to make it what we desire.

“The people of Plateau have spoken! We are aware that your service to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper