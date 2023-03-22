Giving Succour To Indigents, Less-privileged Make Society A Better Place – NGO





A non-governmental organisation, Impact Inspire, a division of Wuraolami Foundation, has stressed the need for government and private organisations to strive to bring succour to the less-privileged and the needy in the society, saying that, that was the better way to make Nigeria and the globe a better society.

The founder of the NGO, Dame Wuraolami Williams, stated this when she presented cash and gifts to patients at the Maternity Ward B2 of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), at an event to celebrate this year’s Mother’s Day.

The programme, which was organised in conjunction with LUTH, saw the NGO paying off the medical bills of some indigent mothers, who have just put to bed, and also rendered assistance to other mothers, while gifts were presented to the mothers to mark the Mother’s Day.

Dame Williams who was represented by the programme director for the Foundation, Mr. Olamilekan Ojora, said the Foundation had paid the bills of 18 patients so far.

She said the NGO…





Source: Leadership Newspaper