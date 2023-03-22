My Bride Is Not Underaged, Bauchi Traditional Title-holder Speaks Out





A traditional title-holder in the Bauchi Emirate Council, Aminu Mohammed, who holds the title of ‘Dan Malikin Bauchi’ has reacted to the uproar generated by his purported marriage to an underaged girl called Sakina.

LEADERSHIP recalls that last week, videos and pictures of the wedding went viral on social media, a development that elicited barrage of reactions from Nigerians most of whom lambasted the old man for allegedly marrying a minor.

Dan Maliki was seen in the pictures and video hugging his new bride romantically, a development that further caused criticisms by many commentators, who opined that as a traditional title-holder, Dan Maliki was not supposed to encourage child marriage.

But, the man at the centre of the controversy has cleared the air on his alleged child marriage, stating that his new wife is a 21-year-old adult and that she was not forced to marry him.

Aminu Danmaliki, who took to his Facebook page on Wednesday, said he had to open up on the matter to counter…





Source: Leadership Newspaper