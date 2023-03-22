Ramadan: Muslims Look Out For New Moon Today





As Muslims across the world look forward for this year’s Ramadan fasting,

Muslim faithful in Nigeria have been urged to look out for the new crescent (moon) of Ramadan 1444AH from today.

Sultan of Sokoto and President of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, gave the directive in a statement that was signed by the director of administration of the council, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu.

He said the search for the new moon should commence immediately after sunset today, 29 Sha’aban, 1444 AH, which is equivalent to March 22, 2023.

Usman-Ugwu stated that if the moon is sighted this evening, then the Sultan of Sokoto, will declare tomorrow, March 23, 2023 as the first day of Ramadan 1444 AH.

He however added that if the crescent is not sighted today, then, Friday March 24 automatically becomes the first day of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month for fasting, prayer, reflection…





Source: Leadership Newspaper