Thumb-printing Of Ballot Papers Still Going On In Rivers – Abe





Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has alleged that thumb-printing of ballot papers of the just-concluded governorship election was still ongoing in the State.

The allegation is coming more than 48 hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concluded the collation and announcement of the results of the governorship election in the state.

Abe, who spoke on Wednesday while addressing journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital, said the continued thumb-printing was to match figures that had already been declared.

He said: “Ogoni people were clearly disenfranchised in this election; they were not allowed to vote. All their votes they voted, as soon as people finished accreditation, particularly in Tai local government area, all the materials were carted away.

“In alot of places, thumb-printing is still going on even as we speak to match figures that have already been declared. Nigeria can do…





Source: Leadership Newspaper